Smith tossed six shutout frames while allowing only four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts during a no-decision against the Royals on Saturday.

The 28-year-old did more than enough to pick up a win Friday, turning in his best outing since July 23, but the Marlins bullpen blew his two-run lead in the seventh. Smith remains 8-9 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 133.2 innings this season. He will start next at home against the Brewers on Thursday.