Marlins' Caleb Smith: Takes tough loss
Smith (7-5) allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts while taking a loss against the Rays on Sunday.
The defense and offense let Smith down Sunday afternoon, as an error led to two unearned runs, and the Marlins scored only two runs in the loss. The defeat ended Smith's four-game winning streak, but his other numbers improved. Smith owns a 3.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, .197 batting average against and 123 strikeouts in 102 innings this season. He will look to start a new winning streak Friday at home against the Braves.
