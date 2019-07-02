Smith (hip) is expected to be activated from the injured list sometime during Miami's current road trip, which runs until July 7, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Smith tossed five innings at Double-A Jacksonville on Sunday, so he appears in line to return Friday in Atlanta if all goes according to plan. Upon Smith's activation, Elieser Hernandez could find himself moving back to the bullpen, though the Marlins have yet to determine their rotation plans heading into the All-Star break.