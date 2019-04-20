Smith (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight over six innings Friday against the Nationals.

Smith was sharp yet again, surrendering his lone run in the first inning on a Juan Soto RBI single. Smith has given up just one run over his past two outings (11 innings) and now owns a 2.35 ERA with 29 punchouts over 23 frames on the season. The 27-year-old will attempt to continue his recent dominance in his next start, which lines up for Thursday against the Phillies.