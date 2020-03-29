Play

Smith posted a 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB through nine innings before spring training was suspended.

While the strikeouts were nice, the free passes were a little concerning, and when opposition batters were able to make contact they did damage -- two of the four hits Smith allowed left the yard. The southpaw is locked into a rotation spot for the Marlins, but after a dazzling first half and poor second half in 2019, he's hoping to find some consistency this season. If Smith returns to his form from early last year, he could become a valuable trade chip for a Miami club still far from contention.

