Marlins' Caleb Smith: Turns in gem
Smith (6-4) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.
Smith maintained a perfect game across 5.2 innings prior to allowing three consecutive batters to reach base. That didn't spoil his terrific effort, which marked his longest outing since May 1 -- a span of nine starts. Also notable was that Smith didn't surrender a home run, a problem that has plagued him throughout the season as evidenced by a 1.6 HR/9. Despite that, he's managed a strong 3.30 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 90 innings for the campaign. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against Arizona.
