Marlins' Caleb Smith: Whiffs 11 in rehab outing
Smith (hip) struck out 11 and gave up two runs on two hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Monday in his rehab start with Double-A Jacksonville.
Both of the hits Smith allowed were home runs, but he made no other mistakes while pumping in 45 of his 71 pitches for strikes. The elevated pitch count and quality results suggest Smith is ready to come off the 10-day injured list and slot back into the Miami rotation this weekend in Philadelphia, but the Marlins will likely assess the health of his left hip over the next day or two before deciding on his next step.
