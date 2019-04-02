Smith tossed five innings Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while taking a no-decision in the loss to the Mets. He struck out eight batters.

Overall it was a strong 2019 debut for Smith who registered a 3.8 BB/9 last season. He was tagged for an RBI double by Jeff McNeil in the second inning and then let J.D. Davis score on a wild pitch in the fourth. The 6-foot-2 southpaw figures to be one of Miami's top starters this season. Smith should face the Braves on Sunday.