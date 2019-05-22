Marlins' Caleb Smith: Whiffs seven
Smith allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out seven across five innings Tuesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.
Smith continued to showcase his impressive ability to generate strikeouts, inducing 17 swinging strikes on 89 total pitches. Despite the relatively short outing, he's recorded at least seven strikeouts in all but one of nine starts this season. As a result, he's racked up an impressive 71 punchouts in 53 innings, good for a 12.1 K/9. He'll look to keep those strong results going in his next outing, likely to come Sunday at Washington.
