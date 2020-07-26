Smith did not factor in the decision Saturday versus Philadelphia. He gave up one run on one hit and six walks while striking out three over three innings.

The results could have been much worse for Smith given his struggles to find the plate. He threw only 36 of 70 pitches for strikes and walked at least one batter in each of his three innings. Walks have been an issue for the 28-year-old throughout his career, so his control issues Saturday can't fully be chalked up to first-start jitters. Smith will look to have a stronger outing when he heads to Baltimore to take on the hapless Orioles on Thursday in his next scheduled start.