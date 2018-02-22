Marlins' Caleb Smith: Will compete for rotation spot in spring
Smith will compete for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Dan Straily and Jose Urena are the only two Opening Day locks in the Marlins' rotation, leaving Smith to compete with about 10 other pitchers for one of the team's remaining three spots this spring. The 26-year-old, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Yankees, spent most of the 2017 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting an impressive 2.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and across 98 innings (17 starts, one relief appearance) with the RailRiders. He also spent some time with the big club, though he struggled in his first taste of the majors, compiling a brutal 7.71 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 18.2 innings (two starts, seven relief appearances).
