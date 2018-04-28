Marlins' Caleb Smith: Will start Sunday
Smith will start Sunday against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Smith could have been skipped in the rotation, as Wei-Yin Chen is making his season debut on Smith's initially-scheduled day Saturday. He'll simply be bumped back one day to Sunday, with Jarlin Garcia's start being moved from Sunday to Tuesday. Smith's 5.82 ERA, 25.5 percent groundball rate and 15.3 percent walk rate are all quite ugly, though his excellent 32.7 percent strikeout rate means his xFIP is a respectable 4.16.
