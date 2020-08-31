Smith (COVID-19) won't be activated from the injured list to start either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Though Smith appears ready to return from the IL after having had the past two weeks to build up his arm at the Marlins' alternate training site, Miami isn't quite ready to integrate the southpaw back into the rotation just yet. According to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com, Smith could be a sought-after arm ahead of Monday's trade deadline after two of the top available starters in Mike Clevinger and Mike Minor went off the board, which may provide a possible explanation for why Miami hasn't chosen to add him back to their pitching schedule just yet. Instead, Elieser Hernandez and Sixto Sanchez will draw starts Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, leaving the Marlins' weekend series in Tampa Bay as the next potential target for when Smith might pitch, assuming he's still with the organization.