Marlins' Caleb Smith: Yet to debut but still on schedule
Smith (shoulder) won't make his spring debut until sometime later this week but remains on schedule for the start of the regular season, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Smith's first season in Miami was cut short in June for surgery to repair a strained lat. His 4.19 ERA through 16 starts wasn't particularly exciting, but he did manage a fairly high 27.0 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Fully healthy for spring training•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Resumes mound work•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Out for remainder of season•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Likely done for season•
-
Marlins' Caleb Smith: Diagnosed with Grade 3 lat strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...