Faucher will head into spring training as the favorite to close for the Marlins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 29-year-old right-hander took over the closer role in early August last season and recorded six saves in eight chances, finishing the year with a 3.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and solid 26.8 percent strikeout rate, but he missed most of September with a shoulder impingement. In his absence, Jesus Tinoco went 3-for-4 in save chances over the final weeks of the campaign, and Tinoco likely represents Faucher's biggest competition for ninth-inning work. Southpaw Andrew Nardi (elbow) could also be in the saves mix if he shows that he's healthy and can regain his 2023 form.