The Rays traded Faucher (biceps) to the Marlins alongside Vidal Brujan on Friday in exchange for Erick Lara, Andrew Lindsey and a player to be named later or cash.

After being DFA'd by the Rays on Tuesday, Faucher will now receive a new home with the Marlins. The 28-year-old righty put up a lowly 7.01 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through 25.2 big-league innings in 2023, and he ended the season on the 60-day injured list due to lingering biceps tendinitis.