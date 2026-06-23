Marlins' Calvin Faucher: Tagged with loss Monday

Faucher (4-4) took the loss Monday against the Rangers, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning. He failed to strike out a batter.

With the game tied 2-2, Faucher got the call but served up doubles to Brandon Nimmo and Alejandro Osuna, with a free pass to Jake Burger sandwiched in between. It's the first time in June that Faucher came away with runs on his ledger, as he began the month with eight straight scoreless appearances. On the season, the 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.58 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 34:24 K:BB through 32.2 innings with a save and nine holds in 33 games, in addition to his four wins.