Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Back in action Sunday
Maybin (hip) will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Though Maybin had been held out of the lineup the last three games with a strained hip, he came off the bench in each contest, recording four at-bats over that stretch. It appears manager Don Mattingly is comfortable with returning Maybin to the field in the series finale, resulting in Derek Dietrich moving to a reserve role.
