Maybin (Achilles) will start in right field and bat sixth in the Marlins' Grapefruit League lineup Monday against the Astros, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins held Maybin out of their lineups the past two days while he managed a sore left Achilles' tendon, but the issue was always considered minor. Maybin's return to action in the field Monday supports the notion the Marlins aren't concerned about the injury, so he looks on track to enter the season at full strength. With Martin Prado (knee) likely in line to open the season on the 10-day disabled list, Maybin should handle an everyday role in right field to kick off his age-31 campaign.