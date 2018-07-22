Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Continues surge with key homer
Maybin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Marlins' win over the Rays.
The outfielder shot a seventh-inning laser into the left-center-field stands to provide an important insurance run in the eventual 3-2 victory. Maybin entered the contest with an .847 OPS for July and is batting .294 since the calendar flipped after striking his second homer in three games. With Lewis Brinson (hip) on the disabled list, Maybin has seized the center-field job and might leave the Marlins with a difficult decision when Brinson is activated. Maybin's five stolen bases in July keep him worthy of a spot in many deep-mixed-league lineups.
More News
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Submits three-hit performance•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Takes over as main center fielder•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Limited to platoon role•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Back in action Sunday•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Held out Thursday•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Exits with hip issue Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...