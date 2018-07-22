Maybin went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Marlins' win over the Rays.

The outfielder shot a seventh-inning laser into the left-center-field stands to provide an important insurance run in the eventual 3-2 victory. Maybin entered the contest with an .847 OPS for July and is batting .294 since the calendar flipped after striking his second homer in three games. With Lewis Brinson (hip) on the disabled list, Maybin has seized the center-field job and might leave the Marlins with a difficult decision when Brinson is activated. Maybin's five stolen bases in July keep him worthy of a spot in many deep-mixed-league lineups.