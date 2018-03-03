Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Day-to-day with Achilles issue
Maybin was scratched from Saturday's game with left Achilles soreness, but is expected back in action Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The team will hold him out through the weekend as a precaution, and while this is a situation worth keeping an eye on, the fact he is expected back Monday makes it seem like a very minor issue. Maybin found a perfect landing spot in free agency, as he should have no trouble getting everyday at-bats as long as he's healthy this season. The lowest number of stolen bases he has tallied in a season where he played at least 100 games was 23 back in 2015, and he has topped 30 on two occasions, including last season.
More News
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Inks deal with Marlins•
-
Astros' Cameron Maybin: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Astros' Cameron Maybin: Stuffs stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Astros' Cameron Maybin: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Astros' Cameron Maybin: Provides winning blast Wednesday•
-
Astros' Cameron Maybin: Swats three-run shot in win•
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...