Maybin was scratched from Saturday's game with left Achilles soreness, but is expected back in action Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The team will hold him out through the weekend as a precaution, and while this is a situation worth keeping an eye on, the fact he is expected back Monday makes it seem like a very minor issue. Maybin found a perfect landing spot in free agency, as he should have no trouble getting everyday at-bats as long as he's healthy this season. The lowest number of stolen bases he has tallied in a season where he played at least 100 games was 23 back in 2015, and he has topped 30 on two occasions, including last season.