Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Exits with hip issue Wednesday
Maybin was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Cubs in the sixth inning after tweaking his hip running out a grounder, ESPN reports.
Manager Don Mattingly said after the game that Maybin would be fine and would have been removed as part of a double switch anyway, but given the veteran outfielder's checkered injury history, don't be surprised if he gets at least a day off Thursday as the Marlins begin a four-game home series against the Braves.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...