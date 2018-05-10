Maybin was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Cubs in the sixth inning after tweaking his hip running out a grounder, ESPN reports.

Manager Don Mattingly said after the game that Maybin would be fine and would have been removed as part of a double switch anyway, but given the veteran outfielder's checkered injury history, don't be surprised if he gets at least a day off Thursday as the Marlins begin a four-game home series against the Braves.