Maybin was ejected from Sunday's game against the Rays after arguing balls and strikes following his fourth-inning at-bat.

It's the third career ejection for Maybin, who took issue with back-to-back strike calls from umpire Andy Fletcher. Maybin reached base on a hit by pitch in his lone other plate appearance of the contest and came around to score the Marlins' third run of the game.

