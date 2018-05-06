Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Grabs start Sunday
Maybin will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
The recent return of Martin Prado from the 10-day disabled list has resulted in Brian Anderson settling into a regular role in right field. Consequently, Maybin has been forced to vie for reps in left field with Derek Dietrich, who seems to have the playing-time edge due to his status as a left-handed hitter. Dietrich will head to the bench Sunday to open up a spot for Maybin against Reds southpaw Brandon Finnegan.
