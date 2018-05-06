Maybin will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The recent return of Martin Prado from the 10-day disabled list has resulted in Brian Anderson settling into a regular role in right field. Consequently, Maybin has been forced to vie for reps in left field with Derek Dietrich, who seems to have the playing-time edge due to his status as a left-handed hitter. Dietrich will head to the bench Sunday to open up a spot for Maybin against Reds southpaw Brandon Finnegan.