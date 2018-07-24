Maybin is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Maybin will head to the bench following six straight starts in center field, during which he went 7-for-17 with a pair of home runs and stolen bases. The 31-year-old has been a serviceable fantasy producer since stepping into a full-time role following Lewis Brinson's (hip) placement on the disabled list, but he may not have much job security with the 43-59 Marlins likely eager to give more at-bats to their younger outfielders in the second half.