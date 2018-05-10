Maybin (hip) is not in the lineup against the Braves on Thursday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Maybin was forced to leave Wednesday's game due to a minor hip injury, which manager Don Mattingly seemed unconcerned about following the contest. Since Maybin doesn't receive everyday playing time, it's difficult to judge any lasting effects he is feeling, but sitting out Thursday's series opener was largely expected. Consider him day-to-day moving forward.