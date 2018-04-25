Maybin went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's come-from-behind win over the Dodgers.

Maybin put the Marlins ahead in the top of the ninth, cranking a double off reliever Pedro Baez to drive in the winning run. The RBI was Maybin's fourth on the year, and the double his fifth. The outfielder is hitting just .238, and even though his on-base percentage is a respectable .338, he's not scoring many runs (five) nor stealing many bases (one in three attempts).