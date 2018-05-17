Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Limited to platoon role
Maybin is out of the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Maybin will hit the bench for the fifth time in eight games, with all three of his starts during that stretch coming against left-handed pitching. At this point, it appears safe to conclude that he's on the short end of a platoon in left field with Derek Dietrich, making it tough to justify rostering Maybin outside of NL-only formats.
