Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Not in Sunday lineup
Maybin is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
There was a point in July where Maybin had started 11 consecutive games in center field, but the recent call-up of Magneuris Sierra seems to be threatening his regular role. Though Sierra hasn't exactly torn it up at the plate since his promotion (2-for-12), the young outfielder could audition to be part of Miami's future plans, while Maybin is set to become a free agent after this season. Additionally, Maybin currently owns just a .677 OPS on the season, representing his lowest mark in that category since 2014.
