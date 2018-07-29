Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Not in Sunday's lineup
Maybin is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
There was a point in July where Maybin had started 11 consecutive games in center field, but the recent callup of Magneuris Sierra seems to be threatening his regular role. Though Sierra hasn't exactly torn it up at the plate since his promotion (2-for-12), the young outfielder could audition to be part of Miami's future plans, while Maybin is set to become a free agent after this season. Additionally, Maybin currently owns just a .677 OPS on the season, representing his lowest mark in that category since 2014.
