Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Not starting Friday
Maybin is not in the lineup Friday against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Maybin had started four straight games but sits Friday in favor of J.B. Shuck. He's now started just 12 of the Marlins' first 19 games, on pace for just 102 starts on the season. He's not doing a whole lot to stake a claim for more playing time, as he's hitting just .224/.328/.306 and striking out 27.6 percent of the time, his highest rate since 2010.
