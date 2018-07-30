Maybin is not in the lineup against Atlanta on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Maybin will remain on the bench for a second straight game as Magneuris Sierra draws another start in center field. Across 22 games this month, Maybin is hitting .303/.425/.439, but continues to cede time to Sierra as the youngster gets his first taste of the big leagues since coming over to Miami this past offseason.

