Marlins' Cameron Maybin: On bench Saturday
Maybin is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Maybin is starting roughly two thirds of the time for the Marlins, though he's hitting just .217/.329/.304 with just one steal. He can't blame bad luck for his performance, as his .313 BABIP is right in line with his .316 career mark. It could just be a skills decline for the 31-year-old, whose 26.8 percent strikeout rate is well above the 20.9 percent rate he posted last season. If he can't turn things around, the rebuilding Marlins could start giving more and more of his playing time to younger players. J.B. Shuck will start in right field Saturday.
