Maybin is not starting Tuesday against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

It's Maybin's fourth time out of the lineup in the Marlins' opening 11 games. He's likely to continue to get regular at-bats as long as he remains healthy. The veteran is off to a solid start, hitting .281/.361/.375 with one steal. Braxton Lee will make his third consecutive start in right field in Maybin's absence.