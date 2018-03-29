Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Out of Opening Day lineup
Maybin is out of Thursday's lineup against the Cubs, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
This is an early surprise on Opening Day, as it seemed Maybin would get all the playing time he could handle for the Marlins. He dealt with a hip issue last week, so perhaps that is still lingering, although nothing has been reported. Derek Dietrich is starting in left field, Lewis Brinson in center and Garrett Cooper in right.
