Maybin is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Maybin collected a hit and scored a run Saturday, but the veteran outfielder hasn't put together a multi-hit performance since April 3 and his average currently sits at a brutal .214 mark. He'll be given the day off to reset while J.B. Shuck takes over in right field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories