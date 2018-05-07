Maybin went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI during Sunday's win over the Reds.

Maybin is hitting .227 with eight extra-base hits and six RBI in 32 games to open the season. He'll continue to battle for playing time in left field with Derek Dietrich, who figures to get the nod against right-handed pitchers moving forward.

