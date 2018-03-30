Maybin is not a fixture in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

For the second straight day, Maybin will be occupying a spot on the bench while Garrett Cooper earns the start in right field. There's a chance that the outfielder is dealing with a hip injury that caused him to exit a spring game last week, but the club hasn't revealed anything and he was able to join Thursday's game as a pinch hitter, smacking a double during the fourth inning.