Maybin is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Maybin will get the afternoon off following six consecutive starts in right field. The speedy outfielder continues to produce in his age-31 season, as he's slashing an impressive .321/.387/.429 early in the year. Braxton Lee is set to make his first major-league start in Maybin's absence.