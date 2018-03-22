Maybin was removed from Thursday's lineup due to right hip tightness, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

Maybin was replaced by J.B. Shuck in the lineup. There has been no word from the club besides Maybin's removal from the starting nine, so consider him day-to-day moving forward. With Opening Day just a week away, this could potentially impact his availability depending on the severity of this injury, though it seems unlikely that he will miss an extended period of time. Expect an update on his status in the near future.