Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Sits again Saturday
Maybin is on the bench for the second straight day Saturday against the Pirates, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
J.B. Shuck went 4-for-4 in his season debut Friday, so the Marlins will let him get a second straight start. Shuck isn't some exciting young prospect -- he's a 30-year-old journeyman with a 77 career wRC+ and little defensive ability -- so don't expect him to move ahead of Maybin on the depth chart. Maybin will now have only started eight of the Marlins' opening 14 games, though, so Miami doesn't seem to want to give him a full-time job.
