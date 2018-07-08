Maybin will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Maybin will enter the lineup for the fourth time in six games following Lewis Brinson's (hip) placement on the disabled list July 4. The Marlins don't have much in the way of experienced depth behind Maybin, so the 31-year-old should be in line for something resembling a full-time role until Brinson is back in action. Over his prior three starts, Maybin went 3-for-17 with a run scored.