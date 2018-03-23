Maybin (hip) is listed at the right fielder for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

Maybin was scratched from Thursday's game due to right hip tightness but was able to complete a full workout Friday afternoon. He should be fully operational heading into this weekend, so don't expect him to miss any time once the regular season begins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories