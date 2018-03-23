Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Will play Saturday
Maybin (hip) is listed at the right fielder for Saturday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.
Maybin was scratched from Thursday's game due to right hip tightness but was able to complete a full workout Friday afternoon. He should be fully operational heading into this weekend, so don't expect him to miss any time once the regular season begins.
More News
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Scratched with hip tightness•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Cleared to reenter lineup•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Day-to-day with Achilles issue•
-
Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Inks deal with Marlins•
-
Astros' Cameron Maybin: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Astros' Cameron Maybin: Stuffs stat sheet Tuesday•
-
Late-rounder hitters with upside
Hitting on breakouts is gold in Fantasy. Chris Towers steps up with 10 prime candidates as...
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: New mock draft strategies
Do you ever experiment with new strategies in a mock draft? We did, and we didn’t like the...