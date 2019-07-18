Marlins' Cesar Puello: Another turn in center field
Puello will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Padres, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
After unseating JT Riddle (forward) as the Marlins' center fielder in the previous three contests, Puello now looks like he'll be the undisputed top option at the position moving forward with Miami placing Riddle on the injured list Thursday. Since being acquired from the Angels a month ago, Puello is slashing .184/.286/.204 with a 26.8 percent strikeout rate. He'll likely need to raise his performance within the next week or so to stick around as a full-time player, as the Marlins could call up Lewis Brinson from Triple-A New Orleans if Puello is unable to get the job done.
More News
-
