Puello is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Puello had started four games in a row in right field, going 3-for-14 at the plate. He could see his role reduced now that Neil Walker (quadriceps) is back from injury. Walker should occupy the first base spot on most days, pushing Garrett Cooper out to right field, the arrangement the Marlins will go with Tuesday.