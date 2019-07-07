Puello will start in right field and bat second Sunday against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Puello has been one of the beneficiaries of Brian Anderson being limited to a bench role for the past week due to an elbow injury that impacts his ability to throw. With Anderson sitting out again in the series finale, Puello will draw a fourth consecutive start in the outfield. Puello, who has gone 6-for-35 (.171 average) since being acquired from the Angels on June 19, will likely be headed back to a fourth-outfielder role in the second half with Anderson likely to be healthy by that point.