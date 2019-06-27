Puello is not in Thursday's lineup against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Puello is hitting just .167 with a .485 OPS and 27.3 strikeout rate since joining the Marlins (six games), so he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games as JT Riddle picks up another start in the outfield in his stead.

