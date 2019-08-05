Puello was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hip flexor strain, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Puello has done very little since joining the Marlins, hitting .179/.281/.238 in 32 games. He'd become the team's regular center fielder, but he's unlikely to keep that role once healthy unless Miami gives up on Lewis Brinson again.

