Marlins' Cesar Puello: Likely heading to injured list
Manager Don Mattingly said Puello (hip) is likely to be placed on the injured list. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Puello was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with left hip flexor tightness and was initially labeled day-to-day, but it looks as though he'll require a longer absence. Assuming he does land on the shelf, the 28-year-old will be eligible to be activated August 15.
