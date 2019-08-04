Puello will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Puello will crack the lineup for a fourth consecutive game, it's worth noting that the Marlins have had the designated-hitter spot available in Tampa Bay for the past two days. As a result, it's tough to bank on Puello handling an everyday role moving forward, especially while he's managed a lowly .181/.284/.241 slash line in his 31 games since being acquired from the Angels on June 19.